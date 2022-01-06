Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $28.63 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.29). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

