Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €48.70 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €48.70 ($55.34) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €67.75 ($76.99).

ETR:FME opened at €56.18 ($63.84) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 52 week high of €71.14 ($80.84). The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

