Fractal (FCL) Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Fractal has a market cap of $2.74 million and $521,869.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fractal has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00072441 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.44 or 0.07893706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00076244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.99 or 0.99632759 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

