Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

