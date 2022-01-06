Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $115.00. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $118.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $70.93 and a 12 month high of $125.71.
In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.