Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

FTS opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Fortis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,479,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,067,000 after acquiring an additional 530,827 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fortis by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,553,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,041,000 after acquiring an additional 622,957 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,804,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

