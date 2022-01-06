Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Fortinet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 20,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $25,000. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $303.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.13 and its 200-day moving average is $305.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

