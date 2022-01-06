FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Trading Up 6.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) were up 6.2% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $54.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. FormFactor traded as high as $45.36 and last traded at $45.36. Approximately 4,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 338,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in FormFactor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in FormFactor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

