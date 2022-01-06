Formation Fi (FORM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00070564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.29 or 0.07912935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00076543 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.84 or 0.99867924 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008066 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

