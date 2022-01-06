Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.20. Approximately 2,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $949,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 114.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.