Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s stock price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.35 and last traded at $102.27. Approximately 21,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,230,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.01.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day moving average of $180.32. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 20,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

