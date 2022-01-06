Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the typical daily volume of 384 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.48. Five9 has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,960 shares of company stock worth $7,596,107 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Five9 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.