Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $133.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.48. Five9 has a one year low of $122.33 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -158.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,107 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after purchasing an additional 147,507 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 874,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,100 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.