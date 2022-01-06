Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.93. 40,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,909. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

