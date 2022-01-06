First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,700 shares, a growth of 312.9% from the November 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $678,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 132,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period.

FTXR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. 136,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,306. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

