First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQEW) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.48 and last traded at $113.64. Approximately 59,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 75,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.10.

