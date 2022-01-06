First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FMB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 9,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,034. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.12.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3,873.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.