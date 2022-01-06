First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 155.9% in December

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FDNI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,912. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

