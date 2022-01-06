First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 572.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF remained flat at $$32.85 during trading hours on Thursday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNLIF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC started coverage on First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.