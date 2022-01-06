First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target Cut to $26.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 10.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

