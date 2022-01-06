First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $939.96

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $939.96 and last traded at $892.45, with a volume of 3243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $859.76.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $831.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,648,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 95,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,793,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

