Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 203.0 days.

Shares of FCMGF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.83. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

