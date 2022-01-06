Financial Review: Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) versus Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Edenred and Deutsche Post’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edenred $1.67 billion 7.25 $271.87 million N/A N/A Deutsche Post $76.31 billion 1.04 $3.40 billion $4.64 13.85

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Profitability

This table compares Edenred and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edenred N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 6.29% 30.10% 8.52%

Risk and Volatility

Edenred has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Deutsche Post pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Edenred and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edenred 0 0 6 0 3.00 Deutsche Post 0 2 11 0 2.85

Edenred currently has a consensus target price of $29.99, indicating a potential upside of 23.42%. Deutsche Post has a consensus target price of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Edenred’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edenred is more favorable than Deutsche Post.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Edenred shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Post shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Edenred on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edenred

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

