Financial Contrast: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) versus Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

This table compares Beyond Meat and Real Good Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $406.79 million 9.09 -$52.75 million ($2.01) -29.10 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Real Good Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Meat and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -27.22% -44.64% -10.08% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beyond Meat and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 8 9 1 0 1.61 Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Beyond Meat currently has a consensus target price of $87.86, suggesting a potential upside of 50.21%. Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 119.05%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Beyond Meat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc. engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.