Financial Comparison: Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Vedanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 3.00 $406.29 million $2.62 6.15 Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Turquoise Hill Resources. Vedanta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turquoise Hill Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Turquoise Hill Resources and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 1 3 1 0 2.00 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Vedanta.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 28.23% 6.04% 3.86% Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Vedanta on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

