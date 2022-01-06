Financial Comparison: Puxin (NEW) & The Competition

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Puxin to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Puxin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Puxin $445.04 million -$4.93 million -0.13 Puxin Competitors $474.27 million -$9.61 million -19.04

Puxin’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Puxin. Puxin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puxin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puxin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Puxin Competitors 344 1202 1468 39 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 104.69%. Given Puxin’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Puxin has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Puxin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puxin -47.91% -327.13% -32.28% Puxin Competitors -1.90% -60.98% 4.79%

Summary

Puxin competitors beat Puxin on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Puxin

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

