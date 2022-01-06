Financial Comparison: Puxin (NEW) & The Competition

Puxin (NYSE: NEW) is one of 70 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Puxin to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Puxin and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puxin
|$445.04 million
|-$4.93 million
|-0.13
|Puxin Competitors
|$474.27 million
|-$9.61 million
|-19.04
Institutional and Insider Ownership
10.1% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Puxin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Puxin and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Puxin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Puxin Competitors
|344
|1202
|1468
|39
|2.39
As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 104.69%. Given Puxin’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Puxin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
Puxin has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, suggesting that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Puxin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puxin
|-47.91%
|-327.13%
|-32.28%
|Puxin Competitors
|-1.90%
|-60.98%
|4.79%
Summary
Puxin competitors beat Puxin on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Puxin
Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results. The firm operates through the following segments: K-12 tutoring services and Study Abroad tutoring services. The company was founded by Yun Long Sha in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
