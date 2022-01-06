Financial Comparison: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arteris and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 65.74%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 136.51%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Arteris.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Global $6.21 million 24.83 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -20.27

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arteris beats Beam Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

