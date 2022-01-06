Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,702. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $1,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,692,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,975,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

