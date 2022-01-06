Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

