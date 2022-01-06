Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.41% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 1,875.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 288,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 274,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 262.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 117,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 597.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period.

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.74.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.