Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Shares Down 5.7%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 2,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 41,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Fibra UNO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBASF)

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

