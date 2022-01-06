FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,222 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,247 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in FedEx by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 13,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $264.35 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.