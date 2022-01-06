Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Trimmed by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,497. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

