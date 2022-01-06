Fairfield Bush & CO. Trims Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,577 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 15,677 shares during the quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,064 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Xilinx by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.36.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,974. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

