Fairfield Bush & CO. Sells 571 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.76.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $21.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

