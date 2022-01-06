Fairfield Bush & CO. Purchases 3,003 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in AES were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors grew its position in AES by 20.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,536,000 after buying an additional 8,872,216 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AES by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in AES by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,047,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AES by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,499,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,926 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

AES stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 70,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,843. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.