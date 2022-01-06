Fairfield Bush & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fairfield Bush & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,325 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $265.38. 21,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.29. The company has a market cap of $253.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.