Fairfield Bush & CO. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.85. 662,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,032,969. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $313.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

