FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

