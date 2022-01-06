Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of FN opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.