Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.72

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.72 and last traded at $124.66, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

