Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.02. Eyenovia has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $58,143.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $121,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 259,511 shares of company stock valued at $952,856 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the third quarter worth about $852,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

