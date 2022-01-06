Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $67.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.