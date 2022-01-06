Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as low as C$7.28. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 201,507 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

The company has a market capitalization of C$654.70 million and a PE ratio of 20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$305.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 132.96%.

Extendicare Company Profile (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

