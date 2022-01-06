Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 1,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 133,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

