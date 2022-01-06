ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $252,951.87

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $252,951.87 and $244.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00010703 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

