Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $80.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

