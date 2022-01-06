Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,677,000 after buying an additional 1,046,432 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $215,335,000 after buying an additional 604,182 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after buying an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. 101,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.22. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $71.81 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

