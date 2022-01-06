Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Cap of $115.12 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 6th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $115.12 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00068700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.88 or 0.07791648 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00075490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,729.65 or 0.99595156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,742 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

