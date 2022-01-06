Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post $102.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $367.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $445.95 million, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $452.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,741,034.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Everbridge by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of EVBG traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.56. 1,098,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,285. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $57.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.69.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

