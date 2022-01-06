Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, an increase of 1,254.4% from the November 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.6 days.
Shares of EURMF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.
About Europcar Mobility Group
