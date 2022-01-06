Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Update

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,800 shares, an increase of 1,254.4% from the November 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 86.6 days.

Shares of EURMF remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Europcar Mobility Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

